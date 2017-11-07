Boston George, Boosie Badazz And Dave East “Trap To The Grave”

Greenspoint, Houston native Boston George has been climbing his way out of the trenches for a while now. After nearly a decade of grinding on the underground hip-hop circuit, the CTE signee may finally have a street banger, “Trap to the Grave,” that will catch fire and take his career to new heights.

Featuring Boosie Badazz and Harlem’s own, Dave East, “Trap to the Grave” finds Boston George on New York City’s Uptown, Harlem blocks spitting #Facts about his trap or die days, when he risked his life and freedom for the almighty dollar.

Coming behind BG’s all-too-familiar vivid verse, Boosie and Dave East follow-up with equally honest-to-god lines about coming from the mud.

It’s about time that Boston G offer the streets some new thug motivation, too. His last project, World War 3, was released in 2016.

Watch the video above.