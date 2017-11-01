Warner Bros. has severed ties with producer Brett Ratner, sources close the situation has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes less than an hour after the producer responded to the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made against him in a recent L.A. Times report.

“In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities,” Ratner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

This morning, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, detailed their experiences with the director-producer. His attorney Martin Singer denied all of the accusations in a 10 page letter to the LA Times, writing, “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.”

A few hours after the report Warner Bros. released a statement via a spokesperson, saying, “We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation.”The studio has since reviewed their options and have made decision not to renew Ratner’s first-look deal, which had since expired.

Moreover, Ratner will also loose his plum RatPac Entertainment offices on the studio lot, which were once used by Frank Sinatra. Ratner will be removed as a producer on the film adaptation of the best-selling novel The Goldfinch– the only film on the studio’s slate on which Ratner is an active producer.

