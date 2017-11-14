The depths of one poet’s love for her homeland runs so deep that she decided to take her admiration a step further. According to News 12 -The Bronx, the NYC borough’s resident Mariposa Fernandez married the country of Puerto Rico in order to raise support for the island’s recovery following the wrath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The news site states 100 guests donated items purchased from Fernandez’s wedding registry that will benefit Puerto Ricans in need of supplies and assistance. Items like batteries, seeds to grow fruits and vegetables, Similac, lanterns, mosquito repellent, and first aid products are still listed here.

Per the Daily Kos, the founder of Poetry for Entrepreneurs sent out a detailed invitation to her guests which outlined the purpose of her ceremony. Fernandez is also a renowned poet whose work was featured on HBO’s Habla Ya!, and she’s contributed to programs for BET to PBS. Fernandez is also promoting a Unity March for Puerto Rico set to take place Nov. 19 in Washington, D.C.

“Our commitment to our homeland needs to be a lifelong commitment and so my guests are invited to, along with me, make a lifelong vow to love, honor and cherish Puerto Rico, mother earth and humanity, in sickness and in health, for richer, for poorer, etc., and call for a FREE PUERTO RICO,” the activist wrote.

According to the New York Post, Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosello asked Congress for $94.4 billion to help the country regain its strength and infrastructure. Puerto Rico’s battle with consistent energy/electricity is still ongoing.

