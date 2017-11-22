Bryson Tiller Is Having Fun In U.K.’s “Birmingham”
Bryson Tiller is overseas enjoying his ‘Set It Off’ tour in Europe. Tonight, the bedroom crooner is in Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he felt the need to release a new song titled, well, “Birmingham,” which he recored over YBN Nahmir’s “Rubbin’ Off the Paint.”
The Louisville, Ky. native seems to be enjoying life because the feel-good spirit that emanate from “Birmingham” is contagious and allows one to breathe easy.
“Ever since I got to Europe, I’ve been planning to see/20 million once again, this time, I’m playing for keeps,” Tiller boasts.
The TRAPSOUL singer has recruited SZA, Metro Boomin and H.E.R. for tour dates.
Nov. 22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov. 25 – Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov. 27 – London, United Kingdom
Nov. 28 – London, United Kingdom
Nov. 30 – Dublin, Ireland
Listen to “Birmingham” above.