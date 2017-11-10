The California chapter of the NAACP wants “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” to be removed as the national anthem. The state’s chapter has been circulating two resolutions, one of which calls to change the anthem and another showing support for Colin Kaepernick, the Sacramento Bee reports.

READ: NFL Owners To Consider Standing For National Anthem A Mandatory Rule

“We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick,” California NAACP President Alice Huffman told the outlet. “I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.”

Huffman wants Congress to replace the song, but not with “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population.” The second resolution reportedly asks that Congress censor President Donald Trump over his comments about NFL players, and rallies support for Colin Kaepernick who famously protested the anthem and hasn’t been picked up by a team since becoming a free agent in March.

Huffman says Trump got in “the middle” of the NFL’s anthem debate and “blew it out of proportion.”

The Star-Spangled Banner comes from a poem written in 1814, and didn’t become America’s anthem until 1931. While the first portion of the song is more widely known, the complete writing include the lyrics, “No refuge could save the hireling and slave, from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

The NAACP has yet to find legislative sponsorship for the recently-drafted resolutions.

READ: The NBA Sends A Reminder For Players To Stand During National Anthem