Fresh off his Dipset reunion at Spotify’s Rap Caviar concert in New York City (Nov. 22), Cam’ron hits the block once again to give the streets another hard-hitting anthem. The “Oh Boy” rapper calls up Bronx neophyte Don Q to join him for their new single, “Hello.”

Killa Cam and Don Q parlay in the streets in the song’s video, while a series of unfortunate incidents happen with a mob of lady goons and a dice game gone sour. The two display exquisite chemistry as viewers watch them trade serious bars.

By the way, watching the Dipset general spit bars of fire in a mean suit will forever be iconic.

The song is fresh off Cam’ron’s latest project, The Program, available for download on all mixtape hosting sites as well as streaming services. Peep the gritty visuals below.