Cam’ron And Jim Jones Reunite On New Diplomats Song “Once Upon A Time”

The Diplomats rocky history shouldn’t come as a surprise to any rap fan as this point. Since the group exploded in the early 2000s, the crew has fallen out more times than we can remember. However, the important thing to remember is that no matter how many squabbles Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freeky Zeekey are involved in — family is forever.

READ: Dipset & ASAP Mob To Unite At NYC Show

Ahead of the crew’s upcoming concert with A$AP Mob, Cam’ron and Jim Jones reunited on a fire new track, “Once Upon A Time,” produced by The Heatmakerz. This is vintage Dipset music right here.