Cam’ron Fires Back At Ma$e On New Diss Track “Dinner Time”

Cam’ron couldn’t let another day go by without answering his old pal, Ma$e. After the former Bad Boy rapper dissed Cam on his new track, “The Oracle,” this past Friday (Nov 24), Killa let loose with “Dinner Time,” a harsh Heatmakerz-produced song loaded with plenty of personal jabs.

Throughout their 20 plus years in the rap game, Cam’ron and Ma$e have fought publicly and made up numerous times, so don’t think this latest war of the words will lead to gunshots or fist fights. In fact, after Cam dropped his track, they shared a playful exchange on Instagram.

Listen to Cam’s diss track “Dinner Time” below.