Killa Season: Cam’ron’s New Mixtape ‘The Program’ Has Arrived

Cam’ron’s highly-anticipated mixtape, The Program, has finally arrived. This comes just a week after the veteran MC announced the project.

The 15-track effort features fellow N.Y.C. rappers Don Q, Sen City, and Mimi. The “Oh Boy” rapper recruited JB Music, REK, Zombie YH, Dollavision and others, for the project’s soulful and head-shaking instrumentals.

Killa previewed a brand new freestyle on his Instagram account last night. In the video, Cam can be heard shouting out Just Blaze, and Cam even admits to stealing the Just B banger, before spitting his always humorous rhymes about money and fly women.

“Fuck is the subject, I nutted, you nutted/Whether my crib in Nantucket, or the back of a bucket/You gave me head in the park, now you mad that we’re fuckin/Not my fault you don’t know how to act in public,” raps Killa Cam.

Stream “The Program” below.

