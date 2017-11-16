Love & Hip Hop alum Joseline Hernandez has released plenty of songs with little fan fare. With the decision to walk away from the show earlier this year came a diss tracks aimed at show creator Mona Scott-Young and possibly, Cardi B.

READ Watch Cardi B Kill ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With A Performance Of “Bodak Yellow”

On Thursday (Nov. 16), the reality star released “Hate Me Now,” a song filled with subliminals about a Bronx rapper with gang ties. Throughout the roughly two-minute track, the self-proclaimed Puerto-Rican Princess seems to hurl insults at Cardi, who’s rise to the top of the charts won over the hearts of music fans this summer.

“Drag a Bronx bi**h, yeah I said it—what you gonna do?/Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon/Bloody my a**…you holler Blood—who the hell cosigned this h*e?” Joseline rambles. With the title a ode to Nas’ 1999 classic “Hate Me Now,” she also disses JAY-Z.

READ Cardi B Explains Why She Wouldn’t Become A Conscious MC

Cardi’s fans known as “Bardi Gang” got wind of the track and decided to leave red shoe emojis on Joseline’s social pages because, trolling is real. For those who don’t remember, the action is a homage to the “red bottom/bloody shoes” line in “Bodak Yellow.”

CREDIT: Instagram

The fans continued with little interest in slowing down.

CREDIT: Instagram

Some were quick to defend Joseline since she didn’t say Cardi’s name on the track.

CREDIT: Instagram

It was previously speculated that Joseline wasn’t a fan of the Bronx rapper when Stevie J claimed he was unable to see their child because of Cardi’s success.

#steviej says #joselinehernandez won't let him see the baby because #cardib is hot A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

The 25-year-old came to fame via her Instagram page where she shared stories from her days as a dancer and life in the Bronx. Her brief stint on Love & Hip Hop: New York focused on her love for music, introducing her to a wider audience.

As for Joseline, the reality star was reportedly fired from the LHHATL franchise for her behavior. Joseline has hinted about a return to the show, but nothing has been confirmed.

Given that the Bardi Gang has spoken for her, we don’t see Cardi responding to the track.

READ Cardi B Doesn’t Give A F**k, And Neither Should You