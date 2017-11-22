Rapper Cassidy Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Philly Rapper, Cassidy was reportedly arrested in Jersey City this past Sunday (Nov. 19), for weed possession, according to TMZ. Police officers discovered the illegal substance after smelling a strong odor coming from the rapper’s parked vehicle.

The “Hotel” artist was reportedly chillin’ in an immobilized van outside of his residence, when police approached him. After detecting the scent of marijuana, authorities searched Cassidy and the vehicle, where they discovered a baggie of the drug and an accompanying tool.

Cassidy was reportedly arrested on the scene and booked for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the police report. This would have been an easy arrest and release, but after detaining the rapper, authorities reportedly discovered that Cassidy had an outstanding warrant in another county for the same offenses.

The “My Drink N My 2 Step rapper will now have to report court on two different occasions to address the charges.