The American people are just about rounding the corner on their first year under a Donald Trump administration, and while some have been pleased with Trump’s efforts, many are not.

Chance The Rapper, who has kind of become Barack and Michelle Obama’s nephew of sorts, was the host for Saturday Night Live. (Nov. 18) While there were several skits that caused a hearty LOL from the studio audience, it was the 90s R&B music video of Chance begging for Barack Obama to return that brought on the biggest response.

Starring SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd also known as De-Von-Tre, the group sang their hearts out as they pleaded with 44 to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I say why, I feel like we’re all gonna die / So come back, Barack,” the trio sing. “Even though it’s not allowed / We want you back somehow / I need you in my life / So come back, Barack / We didn’t know what we had / Now things are looking bad / Like really bad, like world war bad, like nuclear bad / So come back, Barack.”

While the video was witty, smart and funny, it was also kind of sad because…Trump.

Watch De-Von Tre’s “Come Back Barack”