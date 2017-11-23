A man named John Jones made a GoFundMe page urging people to donate money to help the family of Charles Manson pay for his funeral. It looks as though the page has recently been taken down.

READ: Charles Manson & His Obsession With Black People

“…two days prior to Charles’ passing away, his grandson Jason Lee Freeman lost his job,” the page writes. “Not only does Jason now have to worry about stepping up to the plate to ensure his grandfather’s remains are laid to rest with the honor, respect and dignity he deserves, but Jason must also bare the burden of covering all expenses.”

The page raised $949 of its $15,000 goal before disappearing.

“We will not sit back & let them throw Mr. Manson away like trash,” he continued. “His whole life he lived with the pain of feeling unclaimed. We must not let this happen in death. Together we can help Jason bring his grandfather home & prove to the world Charles WAS LOVED & WILL BE CLAIMED!”

The notorious cult leader died at a hospital earlier this week at the age of 83, and according to reports, his next of kin would be responsible for either claiming or declining possession of his body. They only have until Nov. 29 to do so in order to continue forward with future arrangements. If they fail to do so or decline, prison officials will make arrangements on their own.

READ: #Fail Of The Day: Serial Killer Charles Manson Caught With Cell Phone In Prison

If Manson “has any personal funds or property in the agency’s custody, they would go toward his cremation or burial expenses, under state law,” writes the Los Angeles Times. “If any belongings are not claimed within a year, officials can auction them off.”