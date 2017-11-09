Check Out The Stellar New Black Panther Posters

The new posters for Marvel’s Black Panther have arrived, and they are incredible! Our favorite actors rounded up the posters as fans anxiously await the movie’s 2018 debut.

READ: Come Get A Taste Of Wakanda Excellence With This Stellar ‘Black Panther’ Trailer

Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and more are featured on the newly-released artwork. Each actor looks fierce in their Wakanda gear.

READ: The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Jiggy AF

As previously reported, Black Panther doesn’t premiere until, Feb. 16, 2018, but with the posters and two trailers out now, it’s just another reminder of how epic this movie is going to be.

Check out all of the Marvel posters below.