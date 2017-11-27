Chris Brown fans are speculating whether the R&B singer is getting cozy with Indonesian pop star, Agnez Mo. In the past few days, the Heartbreak On A Full Moon musician has posted pictures featuring the 31-year-old singer with him in the studio, in which it appears that the duo may be an item.

In one photo, CB has his arm around Mo’s waist, and their faces are close together as they laugh. In another, the rumored twosome are posted up in front of a switchboard.

According to sources, Mo is currently the richest celebrity in Indonesia, and is the country’s most-awarded artist. Coincidentally, she and Brown both released albums titled X; hers was released in 2017, and his dropped in 2014.

Is this just a musical connection, or could there be something more?Members of Team Breezy are still attempting to find out the true answers, and if you ask us, only time will tell.

If Chris Brown and Agnez Mo are really dating, then I hope she’s genuinely there to learn with him, grow with him, love him, and etc. Not to seek opportunities out his name like Jacob York and Karrueche did him… I’m ONLY here for Chris’ happiness and want what’s best for him. — Naiyima Severe (@_heymynameisNAY) November 27, 2017