Chris Brown is taking a number of strange steps to ensure that his latest studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, gets the visibility and recognition he believes it deserves. Despite the various marketing stunts however, Breezy has reached an unexpected road block, thanks to RIAA. According to the trade organization, which monitors certifications and album sales, the company will only count three days towards the album’s first-week sales instead of the full 7-day period.

READ: Chris Brown Delivers 45-Track ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ Album

Frustrated by the news, Brown posted a message on Instagram on Nov. 2. “So I’m hearing that I will only be credited for 3 days of sales for my first week,” he wrote on a photo of his album cover. “DONT UNDERSTAND how that is… Just like the 9 platinum plaques RIAA Just dropped out of the sky this year (not including the 3 that I just received for HOAFM singles)… F**K IT, either way I’m thankful for the support.” Although it has not been confirmed, the 3-day period may have something to do with HOAFM being released on Oct. 31, which is on a Tuesday.

Brown’s latest post comes shortly after he shared detailed instructions on how Team Breezy should purchase and listen to his album. His list of demands, which included buying multiple copies on different receipts, illustrated how his album could receive the most sales possible.

READ: Chris Brown States He’s “The Best Out Of All These Artists”

It’s unclear why CB has employed the big guns for this album’s release. Fans will just have to wait and see how Heartbreak on a Full Moon does in numbers and on the charts at the end of this week.