While Chris Brown may have forgotten how Nielsen’s album tracking works, Heartbreak On A Full Moon found its way to the top of the charts.

Announced by RCA on Monday (Nov. 6), the singer’s eighth solo studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hip-Hop/R&B charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The LP was released Tuesday (Oct. 31) coincide with Halloween. After learning that only three days worth of sales and streams would be attributed to the project, Breezy urged fans to take part in the popular online practice of “streaming parties.” He even encouraged #TeamBreezy to buy multiple copies of HOAFM.

With the high amount of streams taking him to the top of the charts, the singer shared that a gold plaque is within his reach.

VIBE has reached out to the RIAA about the certification.

The “Privacy” singer continued to celebrate on the gram by sharing fan tidbits. While a fan account claimed the singer is first male artist with the most number one albums on the Hip-Hop/R&B chart, that honor actually goes to The Temptations, who have a total of 14 number one albums on the chart.

The R&B chart came to be in 1965 and went through several changes before it began to include hip-hop albums in 1999.

Heartbreak On A Full Moon also did well internationally, as it hit the Top 10 charts in the UK (#10), Australia (#5) and New Zealand (#3).

The album is now available for all streaming services, stores, and digital marketplaces.

UPDATE: 6:04 PM EST 11/08/17

The Recording Industry Association of America has confirmed with VIBE that Heartbreak on a Full Moon has officially gone gold, selling the equivalent of 500,000 units.