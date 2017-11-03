Outsiders looking in are probably quick to believe Chris Rivers had it easy growing up as the son of legendary rapper Big Pun. On the contrary, Rivers witnessed a lot of turmoil inside his own family’s home, which encouraged him to take a stand against child abuse and domestic violence overall. Rivers decided to tackle the issue by showing his fans the harsh reality of the victims’ everyday lives in the latest visual from his Delorean album.

In “Fear Of My Crown,” the 23-year-old rapper tells the story of a family who suffered from generations of domestic abuse. After witnessing his father clobber his mother, the young boy grows up to be a splitting image of his father and repeats the violent cycle with his young son. In the end, his kid refuses to be a victim and actually stands up to him the way he should’ve done decades ago.

Watch Chris Rivers tell this chilling tale about the victims of domestic violence in “Fear Of My Crown,” directed by DTailed Films below.