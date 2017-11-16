Choosing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration at the top of 2017 has seemingly gotten Chrisette Michele eternally band from the cookout. The R&B artist appeared on The Breakfast Club early November and admitted her decision was a poor one. She also revealed she was dropped from Capitol Records.

READ Chrisette Michele Speaks On Miscarriage After Reportedly Getting Dropped From Label

Just two weeks later, Michele released a new single titled “Black Lives Matter” that didn’t sit well with a few people, including comedian Amanda Seales. When Michele took to social media to promote the politically charged song, the Insecure actress responded with a one-word caption “No.” It was then that Michele responded in a lengthy post praising Seales’ career trajectory and hoping they could unify.

#ChrisetteMichele vs #AmandaSeales A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

“I know you have reservations about my choices over the last year. I’ve done just as much thinking and acknowledgment of sentiments like yours as I’ve done my own,” Michelle wrote. “I’ve apologized both in public and in private stages for the pain I’ve caused my community. Hopefully, with voices as brave as yours we can move the meter to greater platforms for for hope to be sung and greater outlets for conversations like these.”

READ Amanda Seales Thinks You’re “Losing” If You Buy Jordans But Don’t Have A Passport

While vacationing in Cuba, Seales’ explained her stance and said the timing and positioning of Michele’s new song “lacked authenticity.”

#AmandaSeales responds to #ChrisetteMichele’s classy clapback regarding her new record #BlackLivesMatter (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

While Michele’s decision to perform for Trump has undoubtedly been a thorn in her career’s side, it’s also been about a year. Are people just not letting go of her mistake, or does Amanda Seales have a point? Sound off in the comments.