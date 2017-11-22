Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting Baby Number Two

It looks like little Luna, the toddler daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, is going to be a big sister.

In a recent Instagram video, the model and author revealed the latest life-changing development in her life with her followers in the cutest way. She asked her daughter what’s in her stomach, to which she replied “baby.” The caption, in true Chrissy fashion, cheekily reads “It’s John’s!”

The Grammy and Oscar-winning musician wrote in the comments of his wife’s video “Maury will have the final word on this.”

The couple has been married since 2013, and Legend said that his daughter should be a good big sister to their newest addition.

“She is very sweet and she likes to share, so hopefully that will translate,” he told People.

Congrats!