Earlier tonight (Nov 19), Academy Award winner Viola Davis introduced Christina Aguilera for a riveting tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 2017 American Music Awards. In honor of the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, Christina sang a medley of “I Will Always Love You,” I Have Nothing,” “Run to You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Before her untimely passing, the legendary singer received 22 time American Music Awards throughout her career.

Watch the moving tribute below.