If you like to laugh you’re in luck because truTV just announced its forthcoming premiere of a new comedy show starring Cipha Sounds titled, Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks. The series will host a bevy of new comedic talent in each half-hour episode.

Initially, the series was launched as a part of truTV’s Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack, which was a part of the network’s short-form comedy series. In the new program, each episode will consist of Cipha’s rotation of comedians who will perform knee-slapping comedy skits. As each episode ends, the famed DJ/comedian will introduce the “Joke of the Night,” where one last comic will take over.

“I feel honored and privileged to be the host of this incredible show,” Cipha said in a press release. “To work with the legend Bob Sumner is a dream come true. We are really going to REMIX the way you watch comedy!!!”

The new program will reportedly feature Davell Taylor, Tony Baker, Chaunte Wayans, Trey Elliot, Daniel Weingarten, Mike Troy, Alycia Cooper, Tyree Elaine, Reyna Amay, and more.

In addition to hosting the show, Cipha also serves as its co-executive producer. Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks will premiere on January 3 at 11:00 p,m. EST.