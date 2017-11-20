Colin Kaepernick Spoke To Meek Mill, Says He’s In “Good Spirits”

NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter Monday (Nov. 20) to assure fans that incarcerated MC Meek Mill is currently in “good spirits.” The Philly rapper is facing 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.

“Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him,” GQ’s “Citizen Of The Year” tweeted. “We’ll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations.”

Last week, the former quarterback tweeted about the injustices Meek and many other black men face at the hands of the criminal justice system.

Currently, Meek’s legal team is attempting to fight the sentence, claiming Judge Genece Brinkley’s conduct during the case was inappropriate. A motion has also been filed to have her removed from the bench.