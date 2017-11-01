Colin Kaepernick might iron out his No. 7 jersey if all goes according to plan per his lawyer. According to Bleacher Report, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback might re-join the NFL “in the next 10 days.”

READ: University of Nevada Cop Dons Colin Kaepernick Costume For Halloween

Attorney Mark Geragos shared the news on “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday (Oct. 31). This revelation follows Kaepernick’s court filing of a collusion lawsuit aimed at NFL owners. He’s remained a free agent with slim interest from teams since March 2017.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him. I think somebody’s gonna sign him,” Geragos said. “I think the NFL has to come to their sense and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.” Since the season began in September, former NFL viewers launched boycotts across the nation, and even outside the billion-dollar entity’s headquarters in New York City.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Expected To Be Invited To NFL Players And Owners Meeting

Kaepernick seemingly met opposition from the league given his mission of combating racial injustice and police brutality on the field. By taking a knee during the national anthem, the 29-year-old brought attention to unjustifiable instances that harm minorities in the United States. The gesture even garnered controversial attention from Donald Trump.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said shortly after his protest gained national attention. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

READ: The NFL Will Allow Players To Kneel During The National Anthem