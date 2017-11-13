Colombian Police Seize $360 Million Worth Of Cocaine In Record-Breaking Drug Bust

Authorities in Colombia seized 12 tons of cocaine in the largest single-operation drug bust in the country’s history. The coke was worth an estimated $360 million, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos took to Twitter to congratulate authorities on the “successful operation.”

Roughly 400 hundreds officers pulled off the simultaneous undertaking. The drugs were hidden  across four banana plantations near the Panamanian border, and reportedly belonged to the Clan del Golfo cartel leader, Dairo Úsuga.

In March, Colombia became the world’s largest producer of cocaine. Last year, authorities in the country seized nearly 400 tons of coke, which was also linked to Usuga.

