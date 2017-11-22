Last week, the Internet was flooded with the beautiful wedding photos of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The star-studded event was attended by entertainment A-Listers including La La Anthony, Beyonce, Ciara and Kim Kardashian-West. If for whatever reason you don’t follow Williams or Ohanian on social media, Anna Wintour made sure Vogue posted the couple’s photos as well.

READ Common And Andra Day Talk ‘Marshall’ And Standing Up For Love And Justice

TMZ caught up with Academy-Award winner Common after leaving a gym in LA and asked how he felt about Williams’ wedding. Common apparently didn’t know she tied the knot, but still wished her and her new husband well.

“Nah, I didn’t see it, but God bless her,” the Selma actor said. “That’s the queen. She’s the queen. Congratulations to them.” Common and Williams were once considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couples about seven years ago, but they called it quits. The two have remained supportive and respectful of the others’ careers since.

READ Venus Williams Is Super Excited Over The Arrival Of Serena’s Baby Girl

Common hasn’t been exactly twiddling his thumbs since parting ways with Williams either. He went onto to have a starring role in Ava DuVernay’s Academy-Award nominated film Selma, and won the oscar he performed alongside John Legend. He’s also in a committed relationship with CNN political commentator and activist Angela Rye, so maybe he’s really not concerned with what’s going on Williams.