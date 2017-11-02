Conor McGregor clearly didn’t learn the first time that he is no match for Floyd Maywether. Besides losing to Money Mayweather in a boxing match in Aug. 2017, the UFC fight has a taste for more blood. In fact, in a recent interview with BBC, McGregor claimed her could beat Mayweather in a rematch.

“If we had a rematch? I would correct it. And I would beat him,” McGregor said. Despite his boost of confidence, McGregor said he wouldn’t officially challenge the undefeated champion. “He’s retired,” he explained. “I’m not going to stay calling him out all the time — I’m going to leave him to it — if it happens, maybe it will, who knows? I would beat him. No doubt.”

McGregor says it’s nothing personal though; he respects Mayweather and his previous loss. “I respect what [he’s done]. 50-0 — after the fact I was like … I accept [the loss] and just let him be. Maybe though. Who knows? We’ll see,” he added.

Mayweather won in the 10th round of his match against McGregor by way of TKO. His win surpassed Rocky Marciano’s stats and set the record for longest active, undefeated streak in a professional career at 50-0. Following the fight, Mayweather declared: “This was my last fight. Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, for sure I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you are a hell of a champion.”

He may be retired, but it was reported that Mayweather earned $300 million from the fight. So maybe another $300 million could make even him come out of hiding one more time. We’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the full interview above.