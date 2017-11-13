Two Dead After A Cousin Stizz Concert Turns Violent

Two people are reportedly dead after a Cousin Stizz concert turned violent on Sunday night (Nov. 12), ABC News reports. Several others were reportedly injured at the scene, but are expected to recover.

The incident took place at The Masquerade nightclub in Atlanta, authorities confirm. Police quickly responded to calls about a shooting at the venue. One victim was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died due to subsequent injuries at the hospital, according to ABC News. Two other bystanders were reportedly shot in the legs.

Following the incident, Stizz released a statement on Twitter on Monday morning (Nov. 12), expressing how “completely heartbroken” he is about the situation. “I’ve always called my shows family reunions, because they’re never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity,” the LA-based rapper wrote. “I’m in shock and at a loss for words for the senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

Police have not made any arrests in the fatal shooting, but they believe the attack involved a single shooter who was targeting the two deceased victims.

This story is still developing.