Demetria Obilor, a Dallas newcaster with a great sense of fashion, was met with praise over the weekend after being body shamed for her curvy figure.

Obilor previously held it down in Las Vegas as a traffic reporter and recently took her talents to ABC station, WFAA-TV for their morning news slot. Just as the reporter was easing into her new gig, a Facebook user by name of Jan Shedd had to infom the public about the reporter’s “ridiculous look.”

“Has anyone seen Channel 8’s new morning traffic reporter? Her name is Demetria Obilor & she’s a size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress and she looks ridiculous,’ the deleted post reads. “I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses. I’m not going to watch Channel 8 anymore.”

Red is always my favorite ♥️ A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Well I understand that Obilor isn’t a size 16/18 and if she was, it shouldn’t matter since your size has nothing to do with reporting how bad traffic is on a Monday, but I digress. Shedd’s post was immediately met with backlash because of it’s misogynistic and ignorant undertones. It also went viral on Twitter with Chance The Rapper laughing at Shedd’s critique.

BIIIIIIG MAD https://t.co/E9yzWbU9m8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 3, 2017

With social media a breeding ground for trolls and unwanted opinions, it’s not surprising that a woman of color would catch flack for simply existing in her body. Not to mention Obilor sported the bright red dress as a subtle Halloween costume, but again I digress.

Devil in a red dress 💋 Happy Halloween 🎃♥️ A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The Root caught (and provided hilarious insight) into Shedd’s response to the backlash, which didn’t do much to help the situation. “I recently put up a post about the way a lady on Channel 8 dressed, who happened to be black. Frankly, I didn’t even notice that she was black,” she said of her implicit bias. “I was shocked that Channel 8 would put someone on the air that dressed so provocatively. The racist mafia did not appreciate the criticism and now they are harassing me. I just blocked about 50 of them. I will continue to block as time allows. If you happen to notice any of their posts, just ignore them. I don’t know then and they don’t know me.”

Obilor also responded to her critics with a dose of class and loving insight.

Some people have a problem with my shape and the way that I look on television. Just taking a moment to address that and show love to all of the ppl who show love to me. Including @chancetherapper! You all are appreciated ♥️💋✊🏽swipe to see what went down today ▶️ ..ppl say the MOST. 🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Nov 3, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

“This is the way that I’m built, this is the way that I was born. I’m not going anywhere so if you don’t like it, you have your options,” she said. “When you look a little different, people think it’s okay to talk to you a little different. I can’t clap back the way I’d like to but I’m grateful for there’s people I don’t even know that come to my defense and stand up for me. “

Kudos to Obilor and the many other women who enjoy the skin their in.

