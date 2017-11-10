CyHi The Prynce Gets Spiritual On “God Bless Your Heart”

It’s been a long time coming for CyHi the Prynce’s debut album, No Dope On Sundays. After many delays, we’re one week away from his long-awaited effort. Still in promo-mode, the Atlanta MC continues pump out freebies to his fans.

READ: G.O.O.D. Music: CyHi The Prynce And Travi$ Scott Join Forces On New Song, “I’m Fine”

Today, the G.O.O.D. Music signee released a brand new tracked titled, “God Bless Your Heart.” Over church-inspired piano keys, the “Weak People” rapper offers up wise words in between quoting a few Bible scriptures, as well as lyrics from Kanye West.

“I came, I saw, I conquered like Ceaser said,” he raps. “No time, Felicia,” that’s what the overachiever said.”

“God Bless Your Heart” comes after singles “I’m Fine,” featuring Travi$ Scott, “Movin’ Around” and the Kanye West-assisted, “Dat Side.”

No Dope On Sundays will be released on Nov. 17, and features Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Jagged Edge, Kanye West, among others.

READ: CyHi The Prynce Recalls The Day His Car Was Shot Up 19 Times

Listen to “God Bless Your Heart” above.