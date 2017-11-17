Kayne West signed CyHi The Prynce to G.O.O.D Music back in 2010, but fans were left impatiently waiting for his debut album for the last seven years. Luckily, the ATL rapper kepy his fans tuned in with a series of notable mixtapes, and even contributed his songwriting talents to Kanye West’s album The Life Of Pablo.

After teasing his collaboration with ‘Ye and ScHoolboy Q earlier this year, CyHi has finally dropped his major label debut No Dope On Sundays.

READ: CyHi The Prynce Scorches Another Freestyle In New York City

The gift rapper allows the church theme to flow through all 15 records including stand-out songs like “God Bless Your Heart” and “Free.” At the same time, he does well to keep his inner hustler alive with street bangers like “Get Yo Money” and “Closer.” Along with Groovy Q and Yeezus, CyHi also calls on other talented wordsmiths 2 Chainz, Pusha T, and Travis Scott as well as crooners like Estelle, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Jagged Edge to give the album a soulful touch.

Cop Cyhi The Prynce’s debut album No Dope On Sundays here, and play it now on TIDAL, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed.