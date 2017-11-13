During a nearly two hour conversation for Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, comedian D. L. Hughley revealed before his career took off, he endured the heartbreak of losing a child with a woman other than his wife.

“I had knocked this chick up and had the baby and the baby got killed by her boyfriend,” 54-year-old Hughley detailed. “It was a horrible, horrible experience. I had this baby that I’m paying for. I’m a boy, I was scared, I was married. I was just starting out my career.”

The Def Jam Comedy alum continued and said his friend told him his son was in the hospital and it was there he learned the woman’s boyfriend killed his child.

“I get a call from my boy and he says, ‘Your son is in the hospital.’ So, I go to the hospital and this boy was laying on the bed. Apparently, her boyfriend had shaken him and damaged his brain.”

Hughley said he kept the heartbreaking news from his wife for years and when he finally told her, she offered support and not judgment.

“Finally, one day I tell my wife and you know what she said to me? ‘I wish you would have told me this and we could’ve went through this together.”

