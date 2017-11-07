Atlanta’s Da Boi Hustlz Grabs YFN Lucci To “Keep Hustlin”

It’s no secret Atlanta is a melting pot for rising rappers like Da Boi Hustlz. After dropping mixtapes like 2014’s Nothing 2 Something, the Zone 3 MC has been trying to do the most to keep his hustle alive for the past year since dropping his single “Mean Dog.”

Now the streets are prepared with the sounds of “Keep Hustlin.” Produced by Cassius Jay, the two exchange bars on their hardships and what pushes their hustler ambition. With the climatic climb of the beat, the listener can feel the journey even if you know little to nothing about the street grind.

Stream “Keep Hustlin'” below.