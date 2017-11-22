Daniel Caesar Performs “Get You” on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Daniel Caesar’s artistry is one of the purest we’ve witnessed in quite some time when it comes to R&B. After years of pouring his heart out on records, the Toronto singer is living up to the critical acclaim being showered upon him.

On Thursday night (Nov 21), Seth Meyers invited the moody crooner to his Late Night show for a stirring performance of “Get You.” Unfortunately, Kalis Uchis wasn’t on hand to fill in her parts on the song, but Daniel still snatched a few souls with his celestial voice.

“Get Out” is featured on the singer’s Freudian album.