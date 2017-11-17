In September, Netflix released a hilarious teaser with comedians like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Ellen Degeneres providing commentary into shows like Orange Is The New Black and The Crown. The streaming giant continued the running joke with Chappelle announcing his latest stand up with the help of Stranger Things.

Announced Friday (Nov. 16), a teaser for Equanimity continues the streaming giant’s “Netflix is a Joke” campaign with Chappelle looking to be apart of the phenomenon.

Chappelle’s features at Hollywood Palladium and Austin City Limits debuted earlier this year under the titles Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin. The collection made history as the were the highest viewed comedy specials on the service.

Check out the teaser for Equanimity below.

Dave Chappelle. The new stand-up special. New Year’s Eve. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:06am PST

