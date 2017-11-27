Dave East can’t go a day without hitting the studio. Even when he has been out partying all night or doing press runs for days on end, the Harlem rapper carves out time to hit the booth.

On Black Friday (Nov 26), Dave released his latest mixtape, Karma, with guest appearances from Chris Brown, Offset, Lil Durk, Don Q and Moneybagg Yo. Producers on the project include 808 Mafia’s Fuse, Mally Raw, Jo Jo Beats and more.

Mixtape don DJ Holiday handles hosting duties on the release.

