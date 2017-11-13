Back in 2016, Dee-1 surprised the masses with his mixtape Slingshot David featuring Big K.R.I.T, Stalley, Don Trip and more. The New Orleans native took the time to address everything on his mind from the social injustice going on in his neck of the woods to addressing mental health issues like depression. Over a year later, Dee-1 expands on the story of Slingshot David in his long-awaited debut album.

The lengthy project allows Dee to go deeper into the meaning behind the “slingshot” in David’s life. Each song documents Dee’s milestones — following in the footsteps of the Hot Boys and Cash Money Records as well as his struggles with sticking to his faith. Among the handful of skits, Dee-1 recruits other talented guests like Sevyn Streeter, Kango Slim, Avery Wilson and more.

Stream Dee-1’s debut album Slingshot David below.