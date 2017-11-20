Dej Loaf Gets Into Her Feelings On “How It Feel”

Women are at the forefront of hip-hop right now. We’re not complaining, and neither is super-producer, Zaytoven. That’s why Zay recruited women DJs, DJ Princess Cut, DJ Carisma, DJ Rootsqueen, and DJ Nina 9 to host his new mixtape, Zaytoven Sorority Class of 2017.

Coming in with 17-tracks, Zaytoven Sorority features songs from Trina, Khia, Chella H, Joseline Hernandex, Dej Loaf, and others.

Over the weekend, Dej Loaf’s contribution to the mixtape, “How It Feel,” surfaced on the ‘Net. With Zaytoven’s piano-led production thumping through the speakers, the Detroit hustler describes the exhilarating feeling of being able to pay her mother’s bills.

The “Try Me” rapper has also been in the studio cooking her forthcoming album, Liberation. Her last project was 2016’s mixtape, All Jokes Aside. Also earlier this year, the Def Jam artist released loosies, “No Fear” and “Changes.”

Click play above and stream the Zaytoven Sorority Class of 2017 below.