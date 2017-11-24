Denzel Washington brought about another perspective on the ongoing topic of mass incarceration system and its relationship to the African-American community.

The New York Daily News reports while promoting his upcoming film Roman J. Israel, Esq.,the award-wining actor explained that playing the social justice warrior didn’t incite any ill feelings towards the crimminal justice system. Instead, it reminded him of the importance of family values.

“It starts at the home,” he said at the New York premiere of the film Monday (Nov. 20). “It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure.”

As activists push for reform in the system, Washington explained how he doesn’t give it too much credit. “So you know I can’t blame the system,” he continued. “It’s unfortunate that we make such easy work for them.”

The film is a turn for Washington as the character is on the overzealous spectrum with features of Asperger syndrome. Washington adds he isn’t worried about critics’ reactions to the film.

“I just do what I do,” he said. “I can’t be concerned. I don’t know what they’re going to think, so that’s not something that comes into my head. […] If it’s something I’m interested in, then I do it if I can, and we’ll find out what they think about it.”

Roman J. Israel, Esq., is currently playing in theaters.

