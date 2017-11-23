Denzel Washington Responds To Drake’s Tattoo Of His Face

Drake has a penchant for getting famous people tatted on his body. Shortly after the Internet received news that Drizzy recently inked Denzel Washington’s face on himself, the award-winning actor finally shared his thoughts on the matter.

Washington recently made a pit stop on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and said he never heard about the occurrence until Fallon mentioned it to him. Additionally, the actor questioned where exactly on his body the “Headlines” rapper cemented the tattoo.

“You got me wondering now, where is that?” Washington queried. “That’s crazy. I think he got some other, like, people he admires tattoos as well.”

Reportedly, the rapper added the new ink in September, which is a tat of Bleek Gilliam, a jazz musician played by Washington in Spike Lee’s 1990 film, Mo’ Better Blues.

Washington is the latest star on the Views artist’s bodily canvas, which also depicts images of Sade, his father Dennis Graham, Aaliyah, Lil Wayne and his friend Fif. Who’s next?