DeRay Davis is bringing the laughs and the tears to Netflix this Nov. 2017. The comedian is gearing up to star in his own stand-up comedy special for the streaming site, and based on this trailer, you don’t want to miss it. The new special, DeRay Davis: How To Act Black, features a number of skits discussing the challenges of being black in Hollywood and in your own home.

The 1-minute trailer doesn’t give too much away, but gives just enough to leave fans inching their seats closer for more. In the preview, DeRay gives the audience a lesson on what it means to be black in particular scenarios. He focuses on going to auditions for stereotypical black roles, getting in an argument with your significant other, and more.

DeRay Davis: How to Act Black will be Davis’ first stand-up routine for Netflix. The sketch was reportedly filmed at Atlanta’s historic Variety Playhouse.

The comedian follows a number of other top acts who landed on the Netflix Original channel, including, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and more. Check out the full trailer for the new special above. And save the date for it’s official debut on Nov. 14.