Derrick Rose is reportedly taking some time to clear his head and figure out the future of his career with the NBA. According to ESPN, Rose stepped away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and its unclear if he plans to return.

“He’s tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally,” a team source told the outlet.

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Rose, 29, has struggled with injuries for the last seven years. In 2012, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the playoffs causing him to miss the 2012-13 season. Rose returned to the game in 2013-14 season, only to injure his right meniscus, taking him out of the game yet again. Ongoing knee injures kept him out off the court for 30 games the following season.

In 2016, Rose was traded to the New York Knicks, before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this past July.

