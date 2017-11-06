Desiigner Explains Why He’ll Never Be A One-Hit Wonder

Desiigner wants to world to know he’s has plenty of turn up jams in the vault, despite of those who have deemed him as a one-hit wonder.

On Sunday (Nov. 5), the G.O.O.D Music artist took to his Instagram Story to address those who believe he’s fallen off. “Desiigner never fell no where, I fell into a mansion I bought in LA,” he explained. “Only with a couple of records I [was able to buy] a mansion. Just notice, there’s greatness really here. I’m up every night working. Kanye ain’t signing bullsh*t ni**as.”

The Brooklyn native broke into music scene in 2015 with the release of “Panda.” The track caught major traction after it was sampled on Kanye West’s Life of Pablo cut, “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2.” “Panda” shot up the charts, went five times platinum, earned him a Grammy nomination and two Billboard Music Awards.

His follow up “Timmy Turner” was released last year earning him another platinum plaque. His debut mixtape New English was met with mixed reviews, but the 20-year-old still landed features next to his G.O.O.D Music family and Gucci Mane.

“People make fun of you when they can’t be [themselves].” he continued. He also pointed towards his “fun” persona and wondered if critics would have the same assumptions if he glorified violence.

“I’m not a ni**a out here killing nobody, I’m just turning up and it’s still laughter,” he said. “I don’t know what people want. I don’t know if people want me out here killing people or just dap them up.”

The rapper is currently working on his studio debut album The Life of Desiigner and the next installment of the New English series.

