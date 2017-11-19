Diana Ross is the American Music Awards’ biggest honoree this year — and it was about damn time, too. The iconic singer received the coveted 2017 Lifetime Achievement award with her children and grandchildren onstage earlier tonight. Tracee, Chudney, Rhonda, Evan and more were all there to enjoy the moment with her.

READ: 2017 American Music Awards Performances Feat. Macklemore, Skylar Grey, Khalid, Imagine Dragons & More

The 73-year-old legend also invited longtime friends — and collaborators — Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy to the stage with her kinfolk. Before accepting the honor, Ross kicked off her thrilling performance with renditions of “We Are The World,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Take Me Higher” and more.

Watch Diana bring the house down below.

READ: Christina Aguilera Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston During 2017 American Music Awards

READ: 2017 American Music Awards Performances Feat. Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez & More