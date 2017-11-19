Diana Ross Celebrates 2017 AMA Lifetime Achievement Award With Stirring Performance
Diana Ross is the American Music Awards’ biggest honoree this year — and it was about damn time, too. The iconic singer received the coveted 2017 Lifetime Achievement award with her children and grandchildren onstage earlier tonight. Tracee, Chudney, Rhonda, Evan and more were all there to enjoy the moment with her.
The 73-year-old legend also invited longtime friends — and collaborators — Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy to the stage with her kinfolk. Before accepting the honor, Ross kicked off her thrilling performance with renditions of “We Are The World,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Take Me Higher” and more.
Watch Diana bring the house down below.
The Ross family has officially arrived! #AMAs 👑 pic.twitter.com/efviXhwR9s
— AMAs (@AMAs) November 19, 2017
Watch @DianaRoss’ grandson dancing up a storm at the end of the #AMAs . #AMAs2017 @TraceeEllisRoss pic.twitter.com/wvavaSYZk4
— Kristin Vohl (@KrissyCougar) November 20, 2017
“I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been inspired by you. You’re elegant, fierce, strong, brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now. Including me.”
- Taylor Swift on Diana Ross receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award @ #AMAs 💙 pic.twitter.com/AXrZG6lGv2
— Taylor Swift | FOTP (@FOTPTaylorSwift) November 20, 2017