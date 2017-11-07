Diddy is no stranger to a name change, as he’s had several different monikers throughout his lengthy career. The latest reported name change- “Love” or “Brother Love”- was enough to confuse his many fans. However, the hip-hop mogul is now backtracking on his recent announcement.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet,” he said in a new Instagram video uploaded Monday (Nov. 6). “Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there…and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion…I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is ‘Love.’”

"I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE."

The man of many names took to his Twitter on Nov. 4, his 48th birthday, to tell the world that he will only answer to “Love” or “Brother Love” from here on out. As expected, the Internet ran rampant with the news.

Forbes detailed that the Bad Boy head honcho’s name changes seem to coincide with upcoming album releases. His final LP, No Way Out 2, is rumored to be dropping in December.