Last night (Nov 22) Spotify and Rap Caviar gave New York City a concert that truly defined bridging the gap. On the line up were two names that embody everything great about Harlemworld, USA: The Diplomats and A$AP Mob. Attendees filled up the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center all to see the O.G.s come together with the “New New York.” DJ SpinKing kept the crowd moving while opening acts A Boogie and Don Q set it off. The HighBridge boys had great stage chemistry, Boogie won over the crowd and they were singing word for word to his smooth raps. Casanova, Uncle Murda, Jay Critch, Casanova and Tekashi also hit the stage following the Bronx crew.

Next to hit the stage was A$AP Mob who came out in the coziest of ‘fits, but still had a bunch of mosh pitting and water throwing going on — showing that they are truly modern day punk rock stars. During the set Rocky took time to speak to the crowd on how historical this moment was for him. Flacko stated that for his whole career he always dreamed of sharing a stage with Dipset, and considered the show a very special one to him, specifically because he was raised Uptown and grew up on Diplomats culture.

The impact that the Mob has on New York City really matches their predecessors, The Diplomats, as far as fashion, and overall musical influence. After the Mob’s set fans started to get a little impatient waiting for the The Dips to come out for the main event but the wait was worth it.

Killa cam x Juelz x Capo x Zeke !!! 2017 @Spotify 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j5ZMExdeYC — Mikey Fresh (@MikeyFresh1) November 22, 2017

Juelz hit the stage first draped in the new Dipset x Supreme collaboration and his infamous tied up bandanna. He set the crowd ablaze and was later followed by Jim Jones and lastly Cam’ron. Dipset took fans back in time as they performed all of their top street classics like “Santana’s Town,” “I Really Mean it,” “Bout It bout It Pt. III,” “Hey Ma,” “Oh Boy” and even their newest banger “Once Upon A Time” — produced by The Heatmakerz. To see Killa, Juelz, Freakey and Jim put all differences aside to share a stage again for hip-hop made for a night that the Big Apple will never forget.

Although fans thought this was a reunion The Dips made it clear that this was simply a “communion” — and stated that family will never split apart. The crew is also working on a new project for release very soon.

Thanks to Spotify and Rap Caviar for curating a memorable New York rap show for the city.