No one wins, when the family feuds.

Dipset is back and they are moving with full force. The hip-hop group recently appeared on MTV’s TRL on Tuesday (Nov. 22), where they discussed their new music and legacy. They also revealed their plans to release a documentary, chronicling their 20-year history.

During their live interview, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana discussed their forthcoming project. Jones also noted that the new EP would include a documentary. And although it isn’t confirmed, the doc will most likely touch on the group’s rocky relationship throughout the years.

Diplomat founders, Cam’Ron and Jim Jones, have notoriously beefed with each other on social media and even during live performances. But Santana suggested that’s all behind them. “We had our trials and tribulations, a lot of things happened,” Santana said. “But at the end of the day, that keyword in there is brothers.” In terms of new music, the group recently dropped their first single “Once Upon a Time.”

The visit to TRL comes shortly after Dipset reunited onstage at Spotify’s RapCaviar live showcase in New York City on Nov. 21. Looks like we can be expecting to see a lot more of Dipset in the future.

Check out their interview on TRL in the video above.