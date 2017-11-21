DJ Khaled is a connoisseur of many things — hit records, Snapchat and sneakers — are just a few areas of his expertise. However, the mogul’s tastes often dive into worlds outside of his usual hip-hop comfort zone. When he’s not busy in the studio pairing hardcore rappers with pop megastars, Khaled is into the finest of fluffy pillows, rare cloth and assorted flowers — which he loves to watch grow and blossom.

In Vevo’s latest The World According to… series, the Miami maven discusses some of his daily needs — and that includes his first born son, Asahd. He definitely can’t go a day without spending time with his little one, even if he has to do it via Facetime because of his grueling tour schedule.

“Do I want more children? Of course I do, I always wanted a big family,” Khaled tells Vevo. “I think I’m one of the greatest fathers ever and I feel like every father should feel like that — and be it. That’s a part of being great. I think God blesses you with a [certain] love and joy once you meet your children for the first time. It’s such an amazing feeling and a new experience because you might of thought you knew what love and joy was — then you have children.”

Quote of the year: “Asahd is the megastar and that’s how I wanted it to be. He’s my star, and he’s like a prophet to me. I want him to be bigger than me.