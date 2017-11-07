Following an extensive rehab stint, DMX plans to place his life back on track starting with his first docu-series. According to Variety, the New Yorker will debut the tentatively titled feature, “In the Dog House,” in the pending future.

The show will follow the ups and downs of the “Slippin” rapper’s life after rehabilitation, how he navigates parenthood with his 15 children, putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album and more.

“Although DMX has been a lightning rod of controversy, he’s one of the greatest performers in all of music,” said Carlos King of the show’s production outlet, Kingdom Reign Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to take this ride with him and look forward to helping him tell his story that we feel viewers will be intrigued by and startled to see.”

As for X – born Earl Simmons – he’s prepared to get intimate with fans on the small screen, stating, “I’m just excited to get back out there and show my fans that I’m still a force to be reckoned with in hip hop, and invite them into my vast world of spirituality and growth.”

This news arrives over a month after X’s lawyer, Murray Richman, shared an update on his rehab journey, noting that the 46-year-old is “back to being human again.”