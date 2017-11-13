While overseas, Donald Trump found time to chime in on a certain matter. According to The Washington Post, Trump “personally asked” Xi Jinping, China’s president, to assist with remedying the arrest of three UCLA men’s basketball players – LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley.

The collegiate athletes were caught on camera swiping sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in China earlier this month while their team was in town for a basketball tournament based in Hangzhou. The trio was released on bail as the investigation continues.

Trump visited the country to discuss trade matters, tour the destination’s popular attractions, and nuclear weapons concerning North Korea. Trump was later notified of the UCLA players’ detainment through his aides. Reportedly, the Ball family will open a pop-up store in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

The Post notes that the players’ charges “have been reduced.”